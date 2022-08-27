Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Who Put a Damper on Bollywood?
This week’s Malavika’s Mumbaistan brings to you a lyrical take on who put a damper on Bollywood. Read it to the tune of ‘Who killed Cock Robin?’
Who put a damper on Bollywood?
I, said the public
With my social-media boycott trick
(All it takes is one click )
I put the damper on Bollywood
Who diminished its lustre?
I, said the underworld
When around its 90’s financial world I’d swirled
(And guns and mayhem had unfurled )
I’d diminished its lustre
Who added to its woes?
Us, said the corporates and American studios
With our focus on ‘bottom line and foreclose’
(Just didn’t quite understand its ethos)
Yes, we might have added to its woes
Who alienated the masses?
Us, said the big banners
With our splashy made-for- NRI extravaganzas
(And our sacrificing good content for the price of big stars)
We alienated the masses
Who led the ‘Nepo Charge’?
I, said a certain Ms Ranaut
On KJO’s show, I’d delivered my knockout
( Some even say it was an all -out shootout)
I led the ‘Nepo Charge’
Who lit the fire?
We did, said big media, with our TRPs -chasing wild ride
Following SSR’s suicide
(When justice received a blindside)
We lit the fire
Who fanned the flames?
We did, but unknowingly, said the stars,
With our flashy lifestyles, homes and cars
( Never realised how much they jarred)
We fanned the flames
Who kept away the audiences?
Er, that’s me, said Covid
When during lockdowns their zest for life eroded
( And their confidence was corroded )
I kept away the audiences
Who provided the competition?
Us, said the OTT platforms
With our superb world class options
(That too, at the push of a button)
We provided the competition
Who proved the exception?
Us, said the South Indian film industry
But we did it through our dedication and honesty
( And our earthy sincerity)
We proved the exception
What sealed the deal?
The current situation
Of rising anger, inequity and polarization
(Plus, multiplex ticket prices making it no fun )
That sealed the deal
Who’ll be the loser?
That will be me said India
Without my celebrated soft power
(The need of the hour)
I’ll be the loser
And there was much sobbing and a-sighing
And a- gnashing and a-crying
When everyone realised
What they’d cut down to size
Had once been the apple of their eyes …