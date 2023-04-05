Drunk 23-year-old injures father in Vikhroli, leaves him to die

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his father under the influence of alcohol in Vikhroli. As per the police, the accused – identified as Rahul Salve – kicked his father during a scuffle on Monday. The victim suffered head injuries, however, nobody checked on him and the family found him dead in the morning.

The next morning, Sanjay’s sister, Nanda, who lives nearby visited her brother and found him lying in a pool of blood. She then approached the police station and informed them about the incident. “During the investigation, we learnt about the previous night’s fight and registered a murder case against Rahul and arrested him,” said a police officer. (Image for representation)

“Salve was a habitual drinker and used to quarrel often with his father, Sanjay Salve, 55,” said a police officer. “A resident of Hariyali Village, Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli East, Sanjay was staying with his wife, and two children – a son and a daughter. Rahul had completed his graduation but was unemployed. He and his father often consumed alcohol and both used to fight.”

“On Monday night, Rahul came home under the influence of alcohol and his father had also allegedly consumed alcohol. The duo was at home while other family members had gone out to a relative’s place in the same locality,” said senior inspector Subhadha Chavan of the Vikhroli Police Station.

Following a heated exchange of words, the father-son duo started fighting at night and in a fit of rage, Rahul kicked his father whose head banged on the door and he fell on the ground and started bleeding, he said, adding, “Rahul, who was under the influence of alcohol, did not bother to check on his father and went to sleep.”

Rahul was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court and remanded in police custody till April 6.