MUMBAI: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his two-year-old son as his 20-year-old girlfriend had agreed to marry him only if he got rid of his wife and son, according to Shahu Nagar police.

Man kills 2-yr-old son to fulfill girlfriend’s condition to marry

The police said that the accused, Rehmat Ali Shaukat Ali Ansari, 22, had strangulated his son in Hyatt Compound in Mahim, wrapped the body in a plastic sheet and dumped it in mangroves nearby.

According to the police, Rehmat, a resident of Janta Society in Hyatt Compound, had visited the police station late on Tuesday along with his wife, Tahira Bano, to ask if the police had found his son or anyone resembling him. “When we asked him to lodge a missing person’s report, he told us that he will come later after searching for his child,” said a police officer.

A few hours later — around 5 am on Wednesday — the police were informed that the locals had found the body of a two-year-old child, wrapped in a white polythene sheet, in Mithi river, opposite Hyatt Compound.

“Our teams reached the spot and found that the body of two-year-old Asad Rehmat Ali Ansari was in a white polythene bag. When we questioned the family members, Tahira Bano suspected her husband’s involvement,” said Jeetendra Kamble, senior police inspector of Shahu Nagar police station.

“She said that Asad and the two children of Rehmat’s elder brother had on Tuesday stepped out after dinner with Rehmat to buy cheese balls and while the brother’s children returned home, Asad did not,” added Kamble.

Tahira Bano had questioned her husband about Asad but he told her that he had dropped him at the gate before going to meet his friends. “However, as she already suspected him of being involved in an affair, she did not believe him and even called Rehmat’s elder brother, but Rehmat stuck to his story,” said Shrishil Chivadshetty.

“Immediately our teams started looking for the accused and traced him near Mahim station, from where he was planning to flee to Uttar Pradesh,” said Manoj Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Zone V.

Patil said Rehmat revealed that he had fallen in love with one of their relatives, a 20-year-old woman, and had been dating her for the last three years.

“Recently, a prospective groom had come to see his love interest and there was pressure on her to get married. Rehmat wanted to marry her, but she had told him that he should first get rid of his wife and his son, if he wanted to marry her,” Kamble said. Accordingly, the officer said, on Tuesday night, he killed his son.

“After buying Asad cheese balls, he took him to a nearby empty shop owned by the family. He was planing to start a garment store here and allegedly strangulated the child. He wrapped the body in white polythene and around 10.45 pm, dumped the body in the river, and returned home,” added Kamble.

He had later joined others to search the child and even enquired a local pan stall owner about his CCTV camera, said the police officer.

The officer said Rehmat’s family, which includes his three brothers, manufacture cardboards, and Rehmat had plans to start a garment shop soon.

“We have booked under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Kamble.

