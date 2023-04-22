Sexual assault on 77-yr-old paralysed woman in hospital

NAGPUR A 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 77-year-old paralysed woman at a private nursing home in Nagpur on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Deepak Thakre, 40, is a friend of her adopted son and had gone to the hospital to meet him. Deepak offered to stay with her in the hospital room while his friend stepped out to get medicines.

When a nurse entered the room by opening its latched door, she saw that he was sexually assaulting the elderly woman who lay unconscious. The nurse raised an alarm and the hospital staff got hold of the accused and handed him over to the police.

The Dhantoli police booked the accused under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. “The survivor is being provided medical as well as psychological support,” informed Pravawati Ekurkey, the police inspector of Dhantoli police station.

The woman, a retired government servant, suffered a paralytic attack three days ago.