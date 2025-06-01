Man arrested for setting wife on fire

MUMBAI: The police arrested a 45-year-old man from Chembur on Saturday for allegedly setting his wife on fire after an argument. The police said the woman, who suffered burns on 45% of her skin, is undergoing treatment in Sion hospital. (Shutterstock)

The accused is an unemployed alcoholic who lives in Vashi Naka, Chembur, with his 17-year-old son and wife who works as a domestic help and is the family’s breadwinner. Investigations revealed that on Friday, the couple got into an argument after his wife refused to have sex with him, saying she would get late for work.

The argument took a tragic turn when the enraged woman allegedly poured kerosene on herself and was looking for a match to set herself on fire, said a police officer. Her husband, in a fit of anger, lit the stove, burnt a piece of paper, and threw it on her.

Hearing the burning woman’s screams, neighbours rushed in and doused the fire, but by then she had already suffered significant burns on her chest, abdomen, arms, and legs, said the police. Neighbours informed the police and the woman was rushed to the Sion hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) police, after investigating the matter and recording statements of the neighbours and the victim, arrested the husband and registered a case of attempt to murder against him. The FIR was registered under sections 109 (1) (attempt to commit murder), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.