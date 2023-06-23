Man arrested for killing his brother-in-law

MUMBAI: A 47-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night in Mankhurd for allegedly killing his brother-in-law by stabbing him multiple times in the abdomen and slitting his throat.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Murugan Padiyachi, 36, succumbed to injuries in Shatabdi Hospital during treatment on Thursday.

The police initially registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused, Selvam Harijan, but after Padiyachi died the police added the charge of murder against him.

According to the police, Padiyachi was suspecting that his wife was having an affair and beat her up on Wednesday. After hearing this Harijan got angry and came with a knife and cutter to confront his brother-in-law which escalated into an argument and stabbed him four to five times in the abdomen. Later, he removed the cutter and slit his throat, said deputy commissioner of police Hemraj Rajput of the zone 6.

The family members and neighbours rushed Padiyachi to Shatabdi Hospital where he was getting treatment but in the evening his condition deteriorated and died.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Padiyachi lives with his wife and children. Harijan also lives in the same vicinity, and both are distant relatives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON