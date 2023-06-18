Dharavi resident arrested for wife’s murder

MUMBAI: A 37-year-old man from Dharavi was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangling his wife with a dupatta after a fight with her over his extramarital affair, police said.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Anwar Mohammed Akbar Shaikh, even told his nine-year-old daughter to tell the police that her mother had fallen from the stairs and died. However, the girl spilled the beans during questioning by the police.

A police officer at Shahu Nagar police station said on Thursday night they got a call from Sion hospital about untimely death of a woman identified as Parveen Mohammed Anwar Shaikh, 28

“When we reached the hospital, we were told by her husband, Mohammed, that she fell from the stairs and died. However, the injury marks on the neck, cheeks and ears of the woman raised suspicion,” the officer said.

On questioning their daughter, the police learned that there used to be fights between her parents. She told the police that when she returned home after her Arabic language class on Thursday, she saw her mother lying on the floor with a handkerchief on her face and a scarf around her neck.

“Mohammed then told the girl that her mother had fallen from the stairs, and she should tell everyone this story. We have found that the accused was having an extramarital affair due to which there were fights between the couple. There was also a bite mark on Mohammed’s body, possibly caused by Parveen when she tried to get rid of him during the fight. He was arrested,” the police officer added.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Mohammed was presented before a court which sent him to seven days in police custody.

The couple were married in 2013 and were staying at Periyar Nagar, Dharavi. The police said Mohammed ran a mobile repairing shop and used to earn commission on booking flight and rail tickets.

