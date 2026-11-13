Thane, Navi Mumbai Police have arrested a habitual offender in an alleged ₹19 lakh cheating case after he had been evading arrest and posting defamatory content against police on social media, an official said on Friday. Man arrested in real estate cheating case

The accused was identified as Shailendra Devprabhakar Dwivedi, a resident of Khanda Colony in New Panvel.

He was arrested in the early hours of Thursday from a hotel in Lonavala, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kale.

Vijay Jha , a Thane-based incense stick businessman, had lodged a complaint against him, the official said.

Dwivedi, through his firm Shree Guru Builders and Developers, was accused of cheating Jha and others of ₹19 lakh with a promise of providing residential rooms at low prices in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai.

Based on the complaint, a First Information Report was registered at the Ulwe police station on October 7 under Sections 316 and 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"Ever since the offence was registered, the accused had been absconding and openly challenging the police on social media," DCP Kale said.

"He uploaded false posts aimed at defaming Navi Mumbai police officers on X and other platforms. Acting on technical intelligence, a team of Ulwe Police tracked him down to a hotel in Lonavala and arrested him," the official added.

Dwivedi has multiple cases registered against him across Navi Mumbai and Thane involving charges of extortion, illegal possession of arms, obstructing public servants, causing grievous hurt, and hurting religious sentiments, the DCP said.

The local police are conducting further probe, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.