Man attempts to kill ex-girlfriend, arrested

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his former girlfriend with a knife for breaking up with him.

The accused has been identified as Rajendra Parab, a resident of Borivali East.

According to the Dindoshi police, the incident took place at 6.30pm on Thursday when the woman, who works in an imitation jewellery shop in Appapada area of Goregaon East, was walking towards Pushpa Park bus stop in Malad East.

“Parab had brought along a fruit cutting knife. He grabbed her arm and pulled her back and slashed her throat. As he fled, a bystander rushed the woman to the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, where she is undergoing treatment. She is stable,” a police officer said.

The 24-year-old woman had got acquainted with Parab in December 2021, while visiting an eatery owned by her colleague’s sister. Around six months ago, the woman told her father about Parab and that she wanted to marry him. However, the woman’s father objected to the match.

The woman then decided to break up with him as he used to doubt that she was cheating on him. “The woman told Parab that she was not interested in him, but he would call her up every day and stalk her after she got out of her office. He would turn up at her workplace every day and pick fights with her,” the police said.

After the woman called up her parents and informed them about the incident, an FIR was registered. “We have arrested Parab for attempted murder,” the police said.