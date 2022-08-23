Man attempts suicide outside Maharashtra Assembly, rescued by cops on duty

A man claiming to be a farmer attempted suicide Tuesday by setting himself ablaze outside the Maharashtra assembly as the monsoon session got underway. The flames were doused by police officers on duty who also rushed him to the nearest hospital.

Police later identified the man as Subhash Banudas Deshmukh, a resident of Tandulwadi village in Osmanabad. According to them, he attempted to kill himself over a property row.

A report by news agency PTI - quoting an unnamed official - said Deshmukh attempted self-immolation also after a property fight with his brother. "He is not a farmer. We are trying to get information and ascertain the exact reason behind taking such a step," the official said.

The man - between 35 and 40 years old - suffered burns to his hand, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said. His father had attempted to burn himself earlier, Fadnavis said.

Deshmukh is now reportedly conscious and the police are probing the matter further.

