Biker booked after pillion dies in crash in Parel

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man was booked on Saturday after he lost control of his bike and crashed into a monorail pillar in Parel last month, causing the death of the pillion rider. The biker, Sani Mahadeshwar, is critical and is currently admitted in KEM Hospital.

The deceased, identified as Vishwas Chavan, 59, was a resident of Curry Road and lived with his wife and children.

As per the police, on March 27, Vishwas went for a walk after his dinner at 10.30pm and met Mahadeshwar.

“After checking CCTV footage and inquiring in the vicinity we came to know that they were roaming in the area and Mahadeshwar was riding his bike, while Chavan was a pillion rider when he lost control due to high speed and crashed into the monorail pillar. Both were thrown from the vehicle and landed on the road. They sustained severe injuries in their heads,” said a police officer from Curry Road Police Station.

He added that several locals noticed the incident and rushed the duo to the KEM Hospital.

“We got a call around 12:40am from a person who lives in the vicinity. He said that Chavan sustained injuries and was admitted to a KEM Hospital,” said Chavan’s elder brother Sadanand Chavan, 62.

“I immediately rushed along with other family members and after reaching KEM Hospital, we learned that Chavan and Mahadeshwar were lying near the Monorail pillar at Bharat Mata junction with multiple injuries to his head and body,” he added.

Vishwas was declared dead during treatment at night while Mahadeshwar, who sustained severe injuries in his head, was shifted to ICU, said a police officer.

“After checking CCTV footage and inquiring with a few people who saw the incident and based on the facts we recorded the statement of the deceased’s elder brother on April 8 and registered FIR against Mahadeshwar under section 304 (a) (causing death due to rash and negligent driving) of the IPC and other relevant section. Mahadeshwar’s condition is still critical, and he is in ICU,” added the officer.

