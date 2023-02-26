Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife

Mumbai: A man has been booked for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in October 2022.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Vikhroli based woman also alleged that her husband Faizan Sheikh and father-in-law Salim Sheikh had been harassing her for dowry since their marriage.

The woman, Sadiya Faizan Sheikh, 24, in her statement to the police on Thursday said that she got married to Faizan in May 2018 and the abuse started the very next day. Her husband, who worked as a gym trainer in Chembur took away six tolas of gold jewellery that she had brought with her to pay off caterers and other vendors for their wedding ceremony.

“After that, he started asking me to ask my father for more money to help him set up his business. My refusal resulted in punishments like getting stale food or doing all the domestic chores with no help from other family members,” the woman told the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple had a baby in May 2021, but the physical and verbal abuse and demand for more money did not stop, she said. In October 2022, the two men threw her and the baby out of the house after a similar argument, she told the police. After this, the two families got together to discuss the issue where Faizan gave her triple talaq in front of both their families.

“Their family has not communicated with me since, not even about the baby,” she said. The woman has been living at her parents’ home for the last five months.

Senior inspector Vinayak Mer of Parksite police station said that along with the relevant Domestic Violence Act provisions against both the men, the police have booked the husband for illegally divorcing his wife under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Further investigation in the case is underway, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Triple talaq is deemed illegal in India after the Supreme Court’s 2017 decision, based on which the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 was formulated.