Man drowns during Ganesh idol immersion in Navi Mumbai, body found day after

A 20-year-old man went missing during the immersion of Ganesh idols near the Gadhi river at Panvel in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Tuesday. His body was found floating in the river on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, Manu Vijay Saroaj, along with a few friends and family members, went to the river to immerse their Ganesh idol on Tuesday afternoon. The place was very crowded. Saroj ventured into the water with some other people, but did not return to the bank.

“Assuming that he had drowned in the river, the local villagers searched for him in the water, but to no avail. They later informed us and we registered a missing person’s case. On Wednesday, his body was spotted floating in the water near the incident site,” said an officer from Panvel city police station.

“We sent the body to Panvel sub-district hospital for post-mortem and later handed it to his family. The post-mortem reports are yet to come. We have now registered a case of accidental death,” he further said.