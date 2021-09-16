Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man drowns during Ganesh idol immersion in Navi Mumbai, body found day after
mumbai news

Man drowns during Ganesh idol immersion in Navi Mumbai, body found day after

According to the police, Manu Vijay Saroaj, along with a few friends and family members, had gone to the Gadhi river to immerse their Ganesh idol on Tuesday afternoon before he went missing
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The body of Manu Vijay Saroaj was spotted floating in the water near the incident site on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 20-year-old man went missing during the immersion of Ganesh idols near the Gadhi river at Panvel in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Tuesday. His body was found floating in the river on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, Manu Vijay Saroaj, along with a few friends and family members, went to the river to immerse their Ganesh idol on Tuesday afternoon. The place was very crowded. Saroj ventured into the water with some other people, but did not return to the bank.

“Assuming that he had drowned in the river, the local villagers searched for him in the water, but to no avail. They later informed us and we registered a missing person’s case. On Wednesday, his body was spotted floating in the water near the incident site,” said an officer from Panvel city police station.

“We sent the body to Panvel sub-district hospital for post-mortem and later handed it to his family. The post-mortem reports are yet to come. We have now registered a case of accidental death,” he further said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Special court rejects CBI’s plea for further probe in Jiah Khan suicide case

Bodybuilder attempts suicide, accuses social media influencer of harassment

Maharashtra students union seeks nod for ITI students' travel by train

Bombay high court dismisses Param Bir Singh’s petition for quashing of inquiries
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP