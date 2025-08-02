Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Man from Caribbean arrested for sending threat mails to Zeeshan Siddique

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 07:12 am IST

A 33-year-old laborer was arrested for threatening former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, demanding ₹10 crore and claiming ties to Dawood Ibrahim's gang.

MUMBAI: A 33-year-old daily labourer working in Trinidad and Tobago was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sending threatening emails and demanding 10 crore from former MLA and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique. The sender claimed to be a member of Dawood Ibrahim’s gang (D-company), said a police officer.

The police said that in April, Zeeshan Siddique had received three emails in which the sender claimed that it was the D-company that had killed his father in 2024 and not the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi. “It was sad that after the Baba Siddique encounter, a fake news story about Lawrence Bishnoi being behind it was planted. It was done by someone else but that is in the past. Now I want 10 crore from your family for protection and you have two days’ time,” the email read.

“Please don’t involve the police. This incident could happen with you; so be careful,” one of the threatening emails stated. “Please let me know in case any clarification is required. Take it seriously. I will send you location and time. Please confirm your email. D-Company.”

The police investigation revealed that a daily labourer from Bihar working in Trinidad and Tobago, a Caribbean duo-island, named Mohammad Dilshad Mohammad Naushad had sent the emails.

The police issued a lookout circular for Naushad in May this year. On being alerted by the immigration department that Naushad had arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday, the police apprehended him. He has been remanded in police custody till August 7.

Follow Us On