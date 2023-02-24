Man gets 10-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor daughter

Mumbai: The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court has sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting his daughter for over four years since she was 11-year-old.

The complaint was filed by his wife and the mother of the survivor after she came to know of the sexual misdemeanour of her husband.

According to the prosecution case, the couple got married on July 10, 2000. Six years later, they were blessed with a girl in April 2006. The complainant claimed that as they both were working and there was no one to look after their daughter during the initial four years, they resided at her parents’ house.

It is further stated that in 2009, the accused told the informant that he would take care of the daughter and therefore they shifted to his house. However, the mother claimed that the accused left his job and used to stay at home while she went to work.

During the period, the complainant claimed that she noticed some changes in her daughter’s behaviour. She claimed that the daughter started looking scared and under pressure. The complainant again shifted to her mother’s house along with her daughter in September 2017.

When the woman confronted the girl, she revealed about the sexual abuse. The girl told her mother that the father used to indulge in flashing his private parts to her, finger penetration and other actions that can be classified as sexual assaults. The mother then approached the police on November 25, 2017 and filed a case against her husband for sexually abusing their daughter.

The father had on the other hand claimed that the case was filed after a delay of such a long time. The man also alleged that the girl had several opportunities to disclose the alleged instances of sexual abuse but she did not. He claimed that a false case was filed as the complainant wanted to take over his property–a plot and a flat.

Discarding his defence, the court observed, “No doubt there was a delay in registering the crime. At the same time, it cannot be overlooked that the victim was with her father throughout the day, she was scared to disclose the incident. But when she went to her grandmother’s house, she started feeling safe and hence, started disclosing the incidents. The victim was not even at an age to understand that these acts were nothing but sexual assault.”