Man gets 7-year jail term for raping tutor posing as transgender

Mumbai: The sessions court has sentenced a 47-year-old man to seven years in imprisonment for raping a tutor at the house of her student while posing as a transgender.

“In our society, people take blessings from the transgender on several occasions like marriages, birth of child, etc. Therefore, it is very obvious that the victim kept faith in the accused who was pretending to be a transgender. But it is seen that the accused by taking the benefit of faith of the woman committed oral penetration with her,” additional sessions judge AB Sharma observed, while convicting the man.

As per the prosecution case, the survivor had gone to teach her student in Parel on April 11, 2018. The woman claimed that the accused, Narsimha Shirvati, was standing outside the house of the student and offered to remove the ‘evil eye’ effect from the house. When the accused saw the woman, he told her that she also suffers from the influence of ‘evil eye’.

The accused held turmeric powder, rice and lemon in hand and chanted some mantras. Thereafter, he took some rice in his hand and put it on the forehead of the survivor. She felt dizzy and the accused pushed her inside the bathroom. Meanwhile, the student had gone to answer a phone call.

The woman further stated that the accused threatened her not to reveal anything to anyone or else she will die slowly and will not have children. However, when the student returned and saw the two coming out of the bathroom and enquired the teacher. The woman told her that the accused was not a transgender, but a man and sexually assaulted her.

On April 16, 2018, some locals noticed the accused along with another transgender in the area and handed him over to Kalachowki police, who registered a case against him.

The accused in his defence claimed that the student had an affair with him and because of a quarrel she had conspired with the complainant and filed a false case against him.

Rejecting his defence, the court observed that the defence failed to prove as to why the survivor had given false evidence against him. Besides, the court said that the accused was a stranger to her and she did not even know his name. “The victim has already deposed that the accused has committed penetration and her testimony is not shaken on this material point,” the court said.

“It was also seen that the accused by applying oil, turmeric and rice on the hand and forehead created an impression and fear in the mind of the victim about her death,” the court observed.

