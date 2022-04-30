Man gets life-term for killing sex worker over jealousy

Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Thursday sentenced a 31-year-old bank employee to life imprisonment for March 2015 murder of a sex worker, whom he visited regularly, after he came to know about her intimacy with another man.

The convict, Kumaran Konar (31), resident of Kanyakumari, used to visit regularly and stay with the victim. The prosecution claimed that the deceased woman was in a relationship with another man, which Konar did not like. It was contended that Konar often fought with her over her relationship with the other man.

On March 31, 2015, when the deceased was standing near Alexandra Theatre at Nagpada junction in south Mumbai at around 9:15 pm, Konar approached her from behind. He held her hands and slit her throat and fled from the spot. The woman was immediately rushed to hospital but was declared dead.

The Nagpada police station had registered a murder case in connection with the incident and arrested Konar from Mumbai Central railway station the next day. The public prosecutor Ratnavali Patil examined all 12 witnesses, including two eyewitnesses, who were standing with the deceased and chit chatting at the time of the incident.

Konar, a married man with two children aged 15 and 8 year olds, had claimed during the trial that he was falsely implicated in the case.

However, the court observed, “It appeared from the record that the investigator has investigated the case from all points. When eyewitnesses vividly demonstrated the act of the accused, then there is no requirement of other evidence. Instead, there is nothing to suggest that the deceased was having any enmity with other persons (eye witnesses),” said the court while holding the 31-year-old guilty.

