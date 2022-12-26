Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man gets wife’s obscene picture in Instagram DM, files complaint

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man, who got married in March this year, got the shock of his life when he received an obscene picture of his wife with another man in his Instagram inbox last month.

The man approached the Saki Naka police on Saturday and an FIR was registered in connection with the matter.

The complainant works at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and stays with his wife in Saki Naka.

According to a police officer, “On November 16, the complainant was at work when he received a message on Instagram from an account he was unfamiliar with. The message contained a picture of his wife with another man. The complainant responded to the message, asking the identity of the sender and details about the picture, but received no response.”

Subsequently, the complainant went back home and confronted his wife, who confessed that she was in a relationship with the man in the picture before her marriage.

After discussing the matter with some friends, the complainant decided to approach the police.

The police have registered an offence of transmitting sexually explicit content in electronic form against unknown persons under the Information Technology Act.

“The complainant had copied the URL of the Instagram account that sent the message and we are conducting technical investigations accordingly. Prima facie, this seems to be a case of revenge pornography, where someone known to the complainant or his wife sent the picture to him out of personal enmity,” the police officer added.

