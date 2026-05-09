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Man hangs self to death after threats over love affair; four held, three others booked

Man hangs self to death after threats over love affair; four held, three others booked

Published on: May 09, 2026 06:53 pm IST
PTI |
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Latur, A 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after facing threats on social media over his love affair in Maharashtra's Latur district, and the police have registered a case of abetment against seven persons and detained four of them, officials said on Saturday.

Man hangs self to death after threats over love affair; four held, three others booked

The deceased, Tejas Ghodke, a resident of Morwad in Renapur taluka of Latur, took the extreme step on Friday evening, they said, adding that a suicide note purportedly written by him was also recovered.

According to police, Tejas was in a relationship with a girl, but disputes had reportedly emerged between them in recent days. Following the fallout, the accused allegedly began threatening him through Instagram, warning him of defamation and repeatedly subjecting him to mental pressure.

Unable to cope with the alleged harassment, Tejas reportedly ended his life by hanging himself in a farm. Before taking the extreme step, he allegedly wrote a suicide note detailing the mental trauma and threats he had been facing, which led him to take the extreme step.

After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and sent his body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police are probing if more persons are involved in the case.

The family members of the deceased have demanded strict action against those responsible.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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