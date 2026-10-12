Mumbai: A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 19-year-old woman after she resisted his attempt to sexually assault her at her home. The accused, Ramsing Banwarilal Yadav, allegedly strangled the woman and hit her on the head with a rolling pin, according to the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police.

Man held for killing 19-yr-old after she resists sexual assault

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The case came to light on Saturday after Rajawadi Hospital informed the police that the woman had been brought in by her parents in an unconscious state. Doctors declared her dead, and the police initially registered a case of accidental death.

An autopsy later raised suspicions of murder after doctors found marks on the woman’s neck, a head injury and signs of post-mortem lividity and rigor mortis.

During the investigation, the police questioned the woman’s parents, who said they had invited Yadav, an acquaintance, to stay at their house as they were preparing to leave for their village. When they returned from the market at around 10am on Saturday, they found their daughter unconscious.

The police arrested Yadav based on the parents’ statement. During questioning, he allegedly admitted to trying to sexually assault the woman while they were alone in the house. When she refused his advances, he allegedly strangled her and struck her on the head with a rolling pin.

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{{^usCountry}} The police have booked Yadav under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have booked Yadav under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder. {{/usCountry}}