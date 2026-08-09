Man held in Bihar for 1-crore theft at actress Lopamudra Raut’s home in Mumbai

A man accused of stealing valuables worth around ₹1 crore in July from the Santacruz residence of actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Lopamudra Raut was arrested from Darbhanga, Bihar, on Saturday. Police said stolen assets worth around ₹51 lakh, including a luxury watch, two gold biscuits and cash, were recovered from his possession.

The accused allegedly spotted Lopamudra Raut’s Santacruz residence during a recce and later returned when he found an opportunity to break in, police said. (File)

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The Santacruz police traced and arrested Chandan Mukhiya, a resident of Goth Mitti village in Darbhanga district, with the help of the local police.

Recce, then theft, same day return

According to police, in July, Mukhiya had allegedly entered Raut’s house through a ventilator after first conducting a recce of the property and ensuring that no one was inside. Police said he had been scouting locked houses across Mumbai and would allegedly travel back to Bihar by train on the same day after committing thefts.

Mukhiya allegedly spotted Raut’s Santacruz residence during one such recce and later returned when he found an opportunity to break in, police said.

How police traced the accused

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{{^usCountry}} The police traced him using technical intelligence, including mobile phone details and location-based leads. After the investigation pointed to Darbhanga, a Mumbai police team travelled there and, with the assistance of the Darbhanga police, conducted a raid at a location under the jurisdiction of Sonki police station. What was stolen from Raut's home? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police traced him using technical intelligence, including mobile phone details and location-based leads. After the investigation pointed to Darbhanga, a Mumbai police team travelled there and, with the assistance of the Darbhanga police, conducted a raid at a location under the jurisdiction of Sonki police station. What was stolen from Raut's home? {{/usCountry}}

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Among the valuables recovered from Mukhiya were a luxury watch worth around ₹12.5 lakh, two gold biscuits valued at approximately ₹30 lakh and around ₹9 lakh in cash, police said.

However, police said they are yet to recover the entire stolen amount and other valuables. Investigators are now trying to trace the remaining property and determine whether there were more people involved. Police sources said investigators also scrutinised Mukhiya’s financial transactions after establishing his links to Bihar. They suspect that he used some of the stolen money to purchase around two gunthas of land in his sister’s name.

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The police have initiated proceedings for transit remand to bring Mukhiya to Mumbai, officials said.