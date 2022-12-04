Man hits neighbour over objection to his cat’s entry into her home

Bhiwandi: A 24-year-old man assaulted a 40-year-old woman, his neighbour, after she objected to the man’s cat entering her home. The incident took place in Kongaon area of Bhiwandi on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman sustained injuries after the man hit her. The accused, identified as Musab, was wearing a metal bracelet that injured the woman.

The man lives with his family and a cat in Sabera apartment in Phalke Colony, Kongaon, Bhiwandi, while the complainant is identified as Sabera Iqbal Kachchi (40), and her sister Jaleena Kachchi who lives with her husband and daughter in the same locality. Both the accused and complainant are neighbours and have lived there for many years.

Police said that the complainant stated in a statement that the cat of the accused was entering her sister Jaleena Kachchi’s house. Following this Jaleena’s daughter, Sameera objected to the cat entering their house and tried to remove her out. The accused saw and started a heated argument over the cat, and later an altercation started between both parties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that Sameera narrated the incident to her mother and aunt. Following this, her aunt Sabera went to ask about the altercation. This angered Musab who hit Sabera. She approached the police station and lodged a case against him.

Santosh Borate assistant police Inspector, Kongaon police station said, “We received a complaint against Musab and went to the spot and found that Musab had locked the door of the house and fled. The complainant was injured as the metal bracelet of the accused hit her and got treated in a hospital. We are looking for Musab.”

A case was booked against Musab under the charge of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon and relevant section of the Indian Penal Code at Kongaon police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}