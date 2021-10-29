Man in Bhiwandi arrested for attacking six neighbours, killing two of them

BHIWANDIA 45-year-old man in Bhiwandi randomly attacked six people in his neighbourhood and killed two people while injuring four others. He later locked himself in a room. Police broke down the lock and arrested him.

The accused, identified as Mohhamad Ansari, 45, of Gabir Nagar, Bhiwandi, had a fight with one of the deceased neighbours a few days ago on petty issues. The wife of the deceased, Imtiaz Khan, had scolded him, saying he was a freeloader and lived off their earnings, that he was jobless and a troublemaker. After this, some of the neighbours teased him a few times over the accusations that enraged him.

He did odd jobs earlier. However, since the last few years, he merely indulged in alcohol, allegedly harassed his mother and neighbours, claimed the police.

On Friday, after lunchtime, when he was alone, he saw neighbour Kamruja Ansari, 45, standing out and chatting with his son. He came out with a knife and stabbed him on the chest. While other family members and neighbours saw this and came out to stop Ansari, he attacked all six of them. The neighbour who came to the rescue, Imtiaz Khan, 35, was also stabbed and he died before being admitted to a hospital. The other four injured neighbours were admitted to the hospital.

Investigation officer of Shanti Nagar police station, police inspector Nilesh Badakh, said, “The accused was held by a neighbour after the incident, but he locked himself inside his house and was not coming out for half-an-hour, after which our officials broke the door and held him. We arrested him under IPC Section 302 and further inquiry is going on.”