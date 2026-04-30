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Man kills fiancée, her mother for calling off wedding, slits throat

MUMBAI: Enraged that his wedding had been called off, a 27-year-old man stabbed his fiancée and her mother to death before attempting to die by suicide in Gokul Township in Virar west on Wednesday afternoon

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: Enraged that his wedding had been called off, a 27-year-old man stabbed his fiancée and her mother to death before attempting to die by suicide in Gokul Township in Virar west on Wednesday afternoon. A resident of Nalasopara east, he is in critical condition in a Virar hospital.

Man kills fiancée, her mother for calling off wedding, slits throat

Bolinj police said the groom-to-be, who worked in a store in Virar, was engaged to a woman he had been seeing for two years. However, the woman’s mother changed her mind about the marriage after differences cropped up between the two families.

On Tuesday night, the boy and his family arrived at his fiancée’s home in Virar to try and work things out. When the girl’s mother wouldn’t budge, he and his family left.

Unable to accept that his wedding had been called off, the young man returned to talk to his fiancée’s mother on Wednesday at 11.00am. When she held her ground, he stormed into their kitchen, picked up a knife and stabbed his fiancée and her mother to death.

 
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