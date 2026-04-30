MUMBAI: Enraged that his wedding had been called off, a 27-year-old man stabbed his fiancée and her mother to death before attempting to die by suicide in Gokul Township in Virar west on Wednesday afternoon. A resident of Nalasopara east, he is in critical condition in a Virar hospital.

Man kills fiancée, her mother for calling off wedding, slits throat

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Bolinj police said the groom-to-be, who worked in a store in Virar, was engaged to a woman he had been seeing for two years. However, the woman’s mother changed her mind about the marriage after differences cropped up between the two families.

On Tuesday night, the boy and his family arrived at his fiancée’s home in Virar to try and work things out. When the girl’s mother wouldn’t budge, he and his family left.

Unable to accept that his wedding had been called off, the young man returned to talk to his fiancée’s mother on Wednesday at 11.00am. When she held her ground, he stormed into their kitchen, picked up a knife and stabbed his fiancée and her mother to death.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the attack took place in the seating area of their home. After stabbing the women, the man attempted suicide by slitting his throat with the weapon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the attack took place in the seating area of their home. After stabbing the women, the man attempted suicide by slitting his throat with the weapon. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The screams of the women alerted neighbours, who found all three bleeding. All three were rushed to a local hospital but the two women were declared dead on arrival. The man, whose condition is critical, is being treated in the intensive care unit of the same hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The screams of the women alerted neighbours, who found all three bleeding. All three were rushed to a local hospital but the two women were declared dead on arrival. The man, whose condition is critical, is being treated in the intensive care unit of the same hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bolinj police have registered a case of murder against the man and will arrest him after he is discharged from hospital. “We are currently recording statements of the victims’ neighbours and the boy’s family to find out why the woman did not want her only daughter to marry this man,” said a police officer. The girl’s father, who is in Bengaluru for work, has been informed about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bolinj police have registered a case of murder against the man and will arrest him after he is discharged from hospital. “We are currently recording statements of the victims’ neighbours and the boy’s family to find out why the woman did not want her only daughter to marry this man,” said a police officer. The girl’s father, who is in Bengaluru for work, has been informed about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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