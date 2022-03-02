Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man kills friend for not returning borrowed sum of 30,000; arrested
mumbai news

Man kills friend for not returning borrowed sum of 30,000; arrested

Man kills friend for not returning borrowed sum of ₹30,000; the accused stabbed the deceased with a screwdriver on Monday night and was preparing to flee to his hometown in Bihar when Turbhe police arrested him on Tuesday night
Man kills friend for not returning borrowed sum of 30,000. He was subsequently arrested by Turbhe MIDC police the following night. (HT FILE)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 09:50 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

Turbhe MIDC police have arrested a man for killing his former colleague over non-payment of 30,000, which the deceased had borrowed.

The accused has been identified as Jai Shankar Umesh Prasad (21), who stabbed Nandkishore Ram Pratap Sahani (45) with a screwdriver on Monday night. The accused was preparing to flee after the incident to his hometown in Bihar when Turbhe police arrested him on Tuesday night.

Sahani, originally from Bihar, was staying with his family in Shirvane MIDC. Sahani worked as a contractor at a printing press in Turbhe MIDC, Indiranagar. Prasad worked under Sahani at the printing press. Sahani and Prasad became family friends over a period of time.

Sahani had then borrowed 30,000 from Prasad a few months back, which Prasad had been asking to repay. Sahani started avoiding Prasad, following which on Monday evening, Prasad went to Sahani’s house. He asked Sahani’s family about him and demanded immediate repayment of 30,000 he had borrowed.

“Prasad threatened to kill Sahani if he didn’t pay the money and left. After Sahani came home, he was told by his family about Prasad’s threats. Sahani then went to meet Prasad. During the course of the argument, Prasad stabbed Sahani with a screwdriver,” a police officer from Turbhe MIDC police station said.

The injured Sahani was rushed to DY Patil Hospital by his family. However, he died at around 10.30pm while undergoing treatment. While the accused Prasad was preparing to flee to his hometown on Tuesday, Turbhe MIDC police nabbed Prasad from Bheemnagar in Ravale.

