Man kills wife for not cooking rice for him

Bhiwandi A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly thrashing his 20-year-old wife to death with a wooden stick for not cooking rice for him in Bhiwandi, Thane on Tuesday night.

The accused, identified as Shankar Waghmare, a scrap dealer and resident of Balaram Chaudhari Chawl, Khoni village in Nizampura, has been booked for murder.

Waghmare married Jyotsna a year ago. Residents said that the couple would often fight over petty issues.

Police inspector Atul Lambe, an investigation officer in the case, said, “The accused on Tuesday went home and started arguing with his wife over rice. In the heat of the moment, he started beating her with a wooden stick till she died. The neighbours from the chawl intervened but they found Jyotsna in a pool of blood. They held the accused, called and informed us.”

The postmortem of the body revealed that the deceased suffered from multiple injuries in head, stomach and backbone.

