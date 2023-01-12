Man makes bomb threat to Dhirubhai Ambani school

Mumbai: The police have launched a manhunt for a Gujarat man for allegedly making a bomb threat call to Dhirubhai Ambani International School on Tuesday.

According to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police, the first call was made to the landline number of the school’s administrative building at around 4.30pm. As the school shuts at 4 pm, all calls received on the landline were diverted to the administration head’s mobile number.

“The administration head answered the call and the man on the other end said that he had placed a time bomb in the school before hanging up. The administration head immediately alerted the security officer at the school,” an officer said.

Subsequently, a second call was received from the same number around half-an-hour later and the call was patched to the security officer, who spoke to the caller at length.

“The caller identified himself as Vikram Singh from Surendra Nagar in Gujarat. The man claimed that he knew he would be arrested for making the threat. After which, his name and photographs would be flashed in the news and everyone, including the Ambanis, would know him,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the school management had informed the police about the call. Several teams along with a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team were rushed to the school. The school was declared safe after an exhaustive search.

The police subsequently recorded the statement of the security officer and registered an FIR against the caller. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Sources said that a police team was in Gujarat on the caller’s trail in coordination with the local police. “We have some leads regarding the accused and are working accordingly,” Dikshit Gedam, deputy commissioner of police, Zone VIII, said.