Belapur man slits wife’s throat in a fit of anger, surrenders

Navi Mumbai

A 36-year-old man from Belapur surrendered before the police on Sunday night after he killed his wife in a fit of rage.

According to the police, a minor domestic dispute between the two had led to a fight, which eventually ended in the murder. Jaspal Singh Surendra Singh Masuta, who worked as a driver in Qatar, was back home on January 22 and was waiting for a new contract to go back to Qatar. He and his wife had frequent quarrels. “The husband claimed that he always felt insulted every time his wife fought with him. On Sunday evening, their five-year-old daughter had gone to a birthday party and the husband had gone out. When he returned home after a while, he found his wife sleeping on the bed and remarked that it is not good to sleep in the evening, following led to a fight. During the fight, he in a fit of anger, he slit her throat,” senior police inspector Giridhar Gore said from CBD Belapur police station said. After the murder, the husband went to the police station and surrendered himself.

Masuta lives in sector 4 of Belapur with his wife Rajwinderkaur Masuta (32) and a five-year-old daughter. Rajwinder Kaur worked as a teacher at a preprimary school. The police said Masuta’s brother, who also lives nearby, has now taken their daughter to their house.

Meanwhile, in another incident, two men, who killed a woman and injured another during a fight when the four of them were consuming alcohol, have been arrested by Nhava Sheva police. The incident happened on Saturday night and the accused, who were planning to flee to their hometown in Jhakhand, were nabbed on Sunday night. The deceased Anita alias Amerdkani Saravanan Nadar (36) was friends with Saloni Aman Herenj (38), who was injured in the incident. Herenj, who had lost her husband many years ago to an accident, stayed with her two children, while the main accused David Kido (35) was her live-in partner.

According to the police, a year ago, Nadar had warned Herenj about Kido harbouring ill intentions towards Herenj’s daughter. This led to a fight between the live-in partners and Kido left her house. Few months ago, Kido reconciled with Herenj and started staying again with her and her children.

On Saturday night, Kido along with his friend Sanjay Katru Kachhap (40) and the two women, met at Herenj’s house and were drinking alcohol together when the old allegations cropped up. “When the discussion started, Kido took a cement block kept nearby to block the door and started assaulting Nadar, while his friend Kachhap helped him. Herenj was trying to save her friend and in the process got hurt. After Nadar died, the accused fled from the spot and we arrested them within 24 hours,” senior police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal from Nhava Sheva police station said. Both the accused worked in a nearby quarry.

