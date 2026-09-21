Man nabbed for possessing Indian, Pakistani passports

Thane: The Hill Line Police in Ulhasnagar have arrested a man for allegedly possessing an Indian passport as well as a Pakistani passport, obtained on the basis of fake and forged documents. The accused, identified as Chand Ali Abdul Rashid Sayyed, 38, resides in the Malanggad area in Kalyan.

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According to the police, Sayyed was issued an Indian passport in 2009, after which he allegedly travelled to Pakistan to meet his relatives and obtained a Pakistani passport there, using forged documents. He reportedly stayed in Pakistan for 4-5 years and returned to India in 2024, after which he applied for a fresh Indian passport without disclosing his previous Indian passport or prolonged stay in Pakistan.

A new passport was subsequently issued to Sayyed by the Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, valid from January 7, 2025 till January 6, 2035, allegedly on the basis of forged documents.

During the verification process, passport authorities discovered that an Indian passport had previously been issued to Sayyed. The authorities conducted further verification of his background and informed the Hill Line police. Based on the information provided by the passport authorities, the police arrested him from his residence last week.

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{{^usCountry}} As the accused had allegedly stayed in Pakistan for around five years, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was informed and they are conducting a parallel inquiry to ascertain if there were any other relevant activities or offences connected with his stay in Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the accused had allegedly stayed in Pakistan for around five years, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was informed and they are conducting a parallel inquiry to ascertain if there were any other relevant activities or offences connected with his stay in Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

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Sachin Gore, deputy commissioner of police (zone 4) told HT that Sayyed had been arrested under sections 336, 339 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which relate to offences concerning the making or use of false documents and forgery-related conduct; sections 12(1)(a) and (b) and 12(3) of the Passports Act, 1967, which deal with offences relating to passports and travel documents; and section 14(b) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, concerning contravention of provisions relating to foreigners.

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The accused has been remanded in judicial custody, Gore said.