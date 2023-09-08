Man gets 10-year jail term for sexually assaulting girl

Mumbai: A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court on Tuesday sentenced a 31-year-old man to ten years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in February 2018 in Kurar Village, Malad East.

The girl had gone to buy some grocery items when the accused took her to a secluded spot and sexually assaulted her, a police officer said, adding that the maternal uncle of the girl had reported the incident to the police. The child, along with her brother, had been residing with their maternal uncle and maternal grandmother, while their mother had been residing separately.

On February 25, 2018, the complainant could not find the victim at home and asked his mother about the girl. She informed him that she had sent her to buy cooking oil from the nearby grocery store.

As the complainant ventured out to look for his niece, his friend hurriedly came and told him that the accused had taken the girl in a dark lane behind their houses. When the complainant reached the spot, he saw the accused had removed his own and the girl’s clothes and was trying to sexually assault her. He had gagged her mouth with his hand. The complainant, seeing his niece being assaulted, rescued the girl.

The girl in her testimony claimed that when she was going to the shop, the accused came from behind and gagged her mouth and took her to a dark place where she sustained injuries.

The accused in his defence claimed that the victim had not shouted at the time of the incident and she had not seen the face of the accused. The accused claimed that the victim had an affair with two other men, one of whom was present at the spot, and he was falsely implicated in the case. Besides, it was claimed that there was no sign of sexual assault on the girl and her hymen was intact.

The court ruled out the defence, saying the victim had identified the accused and her maternal uncle had seen him with the victim at the spot, attempting to sexually assault her, and therefore based on their testimonies, the court convicted the accused.

