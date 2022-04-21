Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 7-year-old girl

Thane Sessions Court, on Wednesday, awarded the death sentence to a 30-year-old accused of rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl. The case was registered in Bhiwandi Bhoiwada police station in 2019, and the Sessions Court awarded the death sentence in the judgement after hearing both the sides in the case.

The incident occurred in December 2019. The accused, identified as Bharatkumar Kori, who was working in power loom would visit the food stall of the seven-year-old old deceased’s mother for lunch and dinner. On December 21 that year, the accused lured the girl with ice cream and kidnapped her. He took her to a remote place in Bhiwandi and brutally raped her. The accused knew that the girl knew him and could reveal his name, therefore he smashed her head with a stone, killing her. The case shook everyone in the city. Bhoiwada police, who were searching for the girl, found her dead body and later arrested Kori with the help of some witnesses.

Public prosecutor Sanjay More said, “The special court of judge Kavita Shirbhate announced the death sentence to the accused Kori after proving the crime against him. Around 25 witnesses including two minors were examined in the case. The accused’s DNA reports also matched, which was prime evidence for us. In the police investigation, it was also found that the accused was booked earlier in an attempt-to-murder case in his village in Uttar Pradesh. After examining all the witnesses and evidence, the special POCSO court of Judge Shirbhate announced the death sentence in the case on Wednesday.”

The family members of the deceased, who had earlier demanded the death sentence for the accused, are thankful for the judgment and could not control the emotions after the pronouncement. A member of the family said, “These past three years have been really tough. The family was hoping for justice and it was delivered. But nothing can bring back the innocent child.”