Man shot dead, brother injured in attack in Ambernath

In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead while his brother was seriously injured after being attacked by unknown goons in Ambernath on Friday afternoon.

In a fight between two gangs, several men from the two groups were seen chasing one another with sticks and sharp objects. The firing took place in Vadavli, opposite the Shiv Sena Shakha.

The deceased, Tushar Gunjal (32), and his injured brother, Ganesh Gunjal (30), are residents of the same area in a chawl near the Shakha.

Shivaji Nagar police informed that the siblings were standing near the Shakha when four persons – two waiting in a car and two on foot – approached the victims and fired three rounds. The four of them ran away in the car after the shooting.

Tushar, who suffered bullet injuries in the stomach, ran towards the accused who hit him with sticks. The two brothers tried to chase the accused but they collapsed. After firing on Tushar, the accused tried to fire at Ganesh. But, as the accused ran out of bullets, Ganesh was saved.

In the CCTV footage of the area, after the incident, the members of Gunjal’s gang were seen chasing the accused. The police admitted the two to a private hospital where Tushar was declared dead and Ganesh is still critical due to injuries from sharp objects.

Prashant Mohite, DCP zone 4, said, “There are a total of four accused. Two of them came and attacked the two (victims) and escaped in a four-wheeler in which two others were present. Tushar suffered bullet injury and Ganesh was attacked with sharp objects. The two brothers were involved in a conflict related to demolition of a building in the area. We are investigating this in detail.”

The Gunjal siblings allegedly ran a gambling business in the area. Tushar was married and has left behind a daughter while Ganesh, also married, has two children while his mother runs a hooch business.

Ganesh was accused in a murder case of a cable operator, Mangesh Lanjekar, over a business rivalry.