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Man stabbed in Mahim after quarrel over mobile

A 35-year-old man was stabbed after a minor altercation outside Mahim station, marking the second violent incident in 48 hours involving commuters.

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 06:50 AM IST
By Vinay Dalvi
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MUMBAI: Exactly 48 hours after a 22-year-old commuter was stabbed to death after a heated quarrel in a Nalasopara-bound local train, a 35-year-old man was knifed by a fellow pedestrian, also after a petty quarrel, outside Mahim railway station on Thursday night.

Man stabbed in Mahim after quarrel over mobile
Man stabbed in Mahim after quarrel over mobile

Navin Prasanna had returned by local train from his workplace in Lower Parel and stepped out of Mahim station at 10:15pm, when he accidentally bumped into another pedestrian on the footpath. The accused, currently at large, claimed his mobile phone fell to the ground and broke, and demanded that Prasanna compensate him. When Prasanna refused, he whipped out a knife and allegedly stabbed him several times.

“We have registered a case of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against an unknown person,” said an officer with the Mahim police.

Prasanna is a resident of Pitamber Lane in Mahim west. His brother Sachin said, “My brother works as an office boy with an advertising, entertainment and technology company in Lower Parel, and was attacked outside Mahim station. He suffered serious injuries and was unconscious for 15 hours.”

 
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