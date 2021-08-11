Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man stabs friend after being teased over height in Bhiwandi
mumbai news

Man stabs friend after being teased over height in Bhiwandi

The victim, Mohammed Azgar, 20, was waiting near Nuri Nagar area when the accused, Samir Shaikh, 21, was passing through the same lane. Azgar allegedly teased Shaikh for being too tall.
By HT Correspondent, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 12:43 AM IST
For representation purpose only. (HT FILE)

A man was stabbed to death by his friend in Shanti Nagar, Bhiwandi, on Monday after he teased the accused over his height.

The victim, Mohammed Azgar, 20, was waiting near Nuri Nagar area when the accused, Samir Shaikh, 21, was passing through the same lane. Azgar allegedly teased Shaikh for being too tall.

Shaikh then took out a knife and stabbed Azgar. He tried to escape after killing Azgar, but a few passers-by who saw the incident nabbed him, assaulted him. They informed the police and handed the accused over to the them.

An officer from Shanti Nagar police station said, “Azgar had, in the past, teased Shaikh several times. Similarly, on Monday, he taunted Shaikh about his tall frame. This enraged Shaikh. He then took out a knife that he was carrying and stabbed Azgar to death. Shaikh’s two friends tried to help him flee from the spot but passers-by, who witnessed the incident, intervened and caught him. We are searching for the other two accused. Meanwhile, the accused who suffered severe injuries has been admitted to Sion hospital in Mumbai.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP