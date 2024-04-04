Man stabs two after kicking stray dog, arrested

MUMBAI: A 60-year-old man kicked a stray dog near his society in Mulund and thereafter stabbed two persons in a fit of rage when they confronted him for kicking the dog. The victims are admitted to Sion Hospital and are recovering, while Mulund police registered a case of attempted murder against the senior citizen, Dinesh Boricha, and arrested him. HT Image

According to the police, the complainant, Sheela Kamble, 38, claims that when she was standing near her residence around 11 am, she saw a stray dog sleeping there. The accused approached, and the dog started barking at him, so he kicked the dog, making it run away.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The argument started between the woman and Boricha when two others, Bhagwan Pawar and Akshay Dandawate, also confronted Boricha about kicking the dog. “In a fit of rage, the accused, who was carrying a knife, stabbed Pawar in his abdomen. Later, when Dandawate tried to apprehend him, he also stabbed him near the ribs,” said a police officer. The duo was rushed to the local hospital, from where they were shifted to Sion Hospital and are currently recuperating.

Locals informed the police around 1:30 pm, following which the Mulund police visited the spot and after verifying, they registered an attempted murder case. Later, the accused was arrested, said senior inspector Ajay Joshi of the Mulund police station.