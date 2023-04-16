Man stabs his wife and daughter, died by suicide

MUMBAI: A 43-year-old man stabbed his wife and daughter and later allegedly died by suicide in Palghar. According to the police, there were continuous disputes between the wife and the husband as he suspected her character.

According to the Vangaon police in Palghar the incident took place on Friday when Dashrath Govari, 43, locked his daughter Gauri and wife Bhanu inside the house.

“He later picked up a fight with his wife Bhanu. He then picked up a sickle and started attacking his wife Bhanu. When his daughter interrupted, he also attacked her, injuring both seriously. He then took a nylon rope and hanged himself to the middle iron pole of the chawl house,” said the police officer from Vangaon police station.

When the victims became a little conscious, they started shouting for help.

Hearing the victims shout for help the locals broke the door and rushed them to the hospital. Dashrath was also rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission.

The police registered a case against the deceased Dashrath for attempted murder. The police said the accused continuously doubted his wife’s character and that’s why there were regular fights between them.

“We are trying to find what triggered the incident on Friday,” said the police officer.

