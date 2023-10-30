Man steals friends’ bag containing gold jewellery worth 70L

Mumbai: The police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly fled with a bag of gold ornaments worth ₹70 lakh belonging to his friend when they went to sell new jewellery designs at a jewellery shop in Zaveri Baazar on Friday.

The accused, Jagdish Bagaram Mali, who works in a shop at Kalbadevi, has known the victim for the last several years. According to the police, the victim, Shahabuddin Iqbal Mandai, 30, is a resident of Jogeshwari and has a business of gold ornaments.

Mandai called Mali on Friday informing that he was coming to Zaveri Bazaar to sell new designs of gold ornaments. Mali helped Mandai introduce to shopkeepers in the market and take his minimum commission, said a police officer

Both went into a jewellery shop called ‘Arihant Touch Centre’. While Mandai was busy talking to the shop owner, Mali said he would be back in five minutes after showing samples to another shopkeeper. He left the shop taking the victim’s bag containing gold ornaments worth ₹70 lakh.

After five minutes, when the victim turned left, he found his bag was missing and tried to contact Mali, but his number was switched off. Mandai waited for more than an hour and then suspected foul play, said the police officer.

He then asked the shopkeeper to check the CCTV footage to find out who took his bag. The CCTV revealed that the bag containing gold ornaments was taken away by Mali while he was busy talking with the shopkeeper, said the officer.

He then approached the LT Marg police station, and a case was registered against Mali. He is a native of Rajasthan and has been working in the Kalbadevi and Zaveri Bazaar markets for several years. We have found his picture. His mobile CDR is being scrutinized to get a few leads about his whereabouts, added the officer.

