Man suffers from minor burn injuries after candle blows up on him as birthday party in Ambernath goes awry

Twenty one-year-old Rahul Maurya from Ambernath suffered minor burn injuries during his birthday celebration when a sparkling candle blew up on him after his friends threw wheat flour and eggs on him to prank him.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at the Buva Pada area of Ambernath when Maurya’s friend had arranged a cake-cutting ceremony for him. A horrified video of his birthday went viral.

In the video, his friends are seen gathered on a road and lit two sparkling candles, one was on the cake and the other was in Maurya’s hand. As soon as they lit the candles, his friends started throwing eggs and flour on him. Before he could cut the cake, one of his friends threw flour on him and the candle blew up on him. His shirt caught fire but he was saved by his friends.

An officer from Ambernath police station said, “We have taken note of the incident. The man did not suffer any major burn injuries but he could have if his friends had not extinguished the fire immediately.”

