THANE: Even as the Bombay High Court on Wednesday rapped the state police over its “absolutely casual approach” in probing the case against Shiv Sena workers who assaulted medical staff and vandalised a private hospital in Palghar district, the Kalyan police nabbed Vinit Deshmukh, who allegedly assaulted a doctor in Kalyan East on August 23.

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Deshmukh, 30, had been absconding since the day of the incident. He was arrested from Ulhasnagar on Wednesday and produced before a local court on Thursday, which remanded him in judicial custody, said Nitin Pagar, senior police inspector, Kolsewadi police station.

According to the police, on August 23, Dr Yogendra Jaiswal, 41, an orthopedic surgeon at Bhanujyot Hospital in Kalyan’s Kolsewadi area, was examining Jaywant Deshmukh, who complained of pain in his ribs. While the doctor was telling his son, Vinit Deshmukh, how to administer medicines and treatment to his father, he addressed Vinit as “tu” (an informal form of “you”), to which the latter took offence.

Vinit Deshmukh allegedly argued with and abused Dr Jaiswal, prompting the doctor to ask him to behave properly, and wait outside the cabin where his father was being examined. Vinit relented, but returned to the cabin after a short while and assaulted Dr Jaisal, causing panic among patients and hospital staff. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the cabin, and the footage later went viral on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the doctor’s complaint, the Kolsewadi police booked Deshmukh under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(b) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the doctor’s complaint, the Kolsewadi police booked Deshmukh under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(b) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010. {{/usCountry}}

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“After registration of the FIR, a notice was issued to the accused, but he remained absconding,” said senior inspector Nitin Pagar. “He was traced and arrested on Wednesday morning and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday. Further investigation in the case is underway.”