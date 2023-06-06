NAVI MUMBAI: The state forest department carried out a mangrove replantation drive in a stetch between Vashi and Kamothe with participation from local conservation clubs, residents, and NGOs to mark the World Environment Day.

Forest dept replants mangroves in Vashi on two hectares

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The plantation was done in the mangrove belts adjacent to Vashi Railway station and sector 36 adjacent to the Kamothe highway. Resident activists, volunteers and organisations were invited to participate in the process to regenerate mangroves in areas that were earlier encroached upon.

“During our regular inspections, we had identified the areas where mangroves were destroyed due to illegal activities. We managed to get the area cleared, but the damage done to the environment had to be addressed. Since June 5 is celebrated as world environment day, it was considered apt to undertake a large-scale mangrove re-plantation drive,” said the range forest officer (RFO) Sudhir Manjre. In that belt, some mangroves have were also destroyed due to a fungal infestation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over 4000-odd Rhizopora shoots - a variant of the mangrove plant – were planted over two hectares in Vashi and Kamothe. The activity was conducted in association with 17 Rotary clubs, mangrove conservation groups from Kamothe and Navi Mumbai Environment Protection Society (NMEPS ).

“Planting of mangroves is a very technical process, and unlike tree plantation it calls for extensive planning and support from by the Mangrove Cell. More such drives need to be undertaken as even our recce within the mangrove belts in Seawoods, Belapur, we spotted areas that have very sparse growth. It was a learning experience to plant mangroves in the area identified by the forest especially for the youth,” said Anupam Verma, the secretary of NMEPS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The participants said the reforestation proved to be a learnng experience. “We were provided with saplings which were basically 14-inch shoots. We had to wade into the marshy lands and plant them at 1.5 feet distance from each other and around 2.5 inches of the shoots had to be submerged,” said Rekha Sankhala, president elect, Rotary Club Navi Mumbai Flamingo City.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON