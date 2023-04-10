NAVI MUMBAI: City-based Mangrove Soldiers along with Kharghar Wetlands and Hills for the first time undertook a clean-up drive in a three-km mangrove stretch spread across Kharghar sectors 16 and 17 on Sunday. The volunteers collected around 700 kg of waste and handed it over to the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

Clean-up drive reveals construction, bio medical wastes in Kharghar mangroves

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides plastic waste and litter, they also found sacks filled with construction debris and bio medical waste after scouring the mangroves for three hours.

“This is a very disturbing trend, which authorities need to find ways to tackle. Since there are restrictions to the movement of vehicles, debris mafias are using an alternative way of disposing of construction waste using sacks,” Mangrove Soldiers Foundation founder, Dharmesh Barai, said.

The foundation has so far conducted a total of 137 mangrove clean-up drives in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area. “This is the first time we were invited to clean Kharghar wetlands,” said Barai.

Over 100 odd participants associated with various groups like Mumbai Ploggers, Rotary clubs and Lions Club, environmental groups like Ikthiyaar and Divine assembled at the spot to make the area litter-free. The volunteers were divided into three groups and provided with gloves and carry bags to collect the waste.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There are huts put up inside the mangroves by the local fishermen and around these huts, the volunteers found liquor bottles as well as bio medical waste strewn in various parts,” Barai added.

A volunteer from Nerul, Vivek Kakade, said, “This was the first time that I visited the Kharghar wetland and found large-scale dumping of debris. Liquor bottles and bio medical waste is another issue. Ideally, the municipal corporation needs to put up barricades and set up check posts to prevent this illegal activity.”

The event witnessed participation by college students, they were briefed about the importance of keeping the mangroves free of garbage and the purpose of taking ownership for conserving nature.