Manhunt on for car that fled with 20 live cartridges

Mumbai: A car with three passengers entered the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) from the Carnac bunder area in the early hours of Saturday and unknowingly fled with 20 live cartridges, which fell off from a CISF jawan’s gun. The police have launched a manhunt for the Swift Dzire car.

According to the police, at 2am, a white Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire entered the gate of MbPT. “The CISF officials at the gate immediately stopped the vehicle. The guards started questioning the trio. However, the driver, seeing the gun, abruptly sped off when CISF jawan Durga Hariram Jaiswal tried to stop the vehicle with his INSAS rifle,” an officer from Yellow Gate police station.

After the car fled, Jaiswal realised that the magazine of his rifle that had twenty live cartridges had fallen inside the car, the officer said, adding, “As they are live cartridges, we have started a manhunt for the car to stop any kind of misuse.”

The officer said that the cameras inside the MbPT premises failed to capture the registration number of the vehicle as the number plate got illuminated.

“After checking the private cameras on the roads, we tracked the vehicle till Dadar, however, after that, it was nowhere to be seen. We suspect the accused entered some small lane,” the officer added.

Prima facie, it looked like the trio had mistakenly entered the MbPT area and seeing CISF Jawans surrounding the vehicle, they panicked and fled, the officer said. “However, we cannot say this with confidence till we have them and the magazine, which is more important, is retrieved as it can be misused,” the officer added.

