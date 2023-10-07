Manoj Bajpayee buys 4 office units in Oshiwara for 31.08 crore

Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Raza Bajpayee have purchased four office units collectively spanning 7,620 sq ft carpet area in Signature building, a commercial tower in Oshiwara, for ₹31.08 crore with each costing ₹7.77 crore.

In this picture taken on September 10, 2022, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee attends the first-ever pan-India OTT awards in Mumbai. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

The four units are located on the 12th floor of the building located off Veera Desai Road in Andheri and each has a carpet area of 1,905 sq ft each. The deal comes with 12 car parking spaces. Bajpayee and his wife Shabana, a former actress, paid a stamp duty of ₹1.86 crore, according to documents accessed and shared by Floortap.com, a platform from CRE Matrix group for commercial properties.

Bajpayee has become the latest Bollywood star to purchase offices in Signature building developed by Veer Savarkar Projects Ltd. Last month, Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aryan purchased office units of the same size in the 28-storey under-construction tower. While Bachchan purchased four units on the 21st floor for ₹28.73 crore, Aryan and Khan purchased for ₹10.9 crore and ₹9 crore agreement value on the fourth floor.

In August, Kajol purchased an office unit of 1,905 sq ft carpet on the eighth floor for ₹7.64 crore, while Devgan purchased five units on the 16th floor, and 17th floor collectively spanning a carpet area of 13,298 sq ft for ₹45 crore in April this year.

Signature Tower is located next to the 21-storey Lotus Grandeur commercial building which has offices of several film and television production houses including producer Sajid Nadiadwala, French production company Banijay which produces shows like Bigg Boss with Indian subsidiaries, Reliance Entertainment among others.

