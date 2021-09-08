Maratha outfits want fresh data to prove backwardness for reservation in Maharashtra

While expressing displeasure over the state government’s failure to keep the promises made to them, Maratha outfits have demanded immediate commencement of the collection of the data to prove the social and educational backwardness of the community.

Rajya Sabha MP and Maratha leader Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje said on Wednesday that barring a few assurances, most of them remained to be unfulfilled. The Maratha leader had put his protest for the restoration of the Maratha quota on hold after a meeting with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers in June.

“We were told that the state will take immediate steps on the demands we raised before them. Barring the funding for SARTHI and the announcement of its sub-centre Pune, all other demands remain unfulfilled. The state government has failed to make an adequate allocation for Annasaheb Patil Arthik Magas Vikas Mahamandal. It has not made provisions to recruit the community candidates, who have cleared all exams, by making legal provisions under quota. No strong steps have been taken to ensure that the review petitions filed in the Apex court come for the hearing,” Sambhajiraje said in a press conference in Mumbai.

He has also demanded that the state government should immediately begin the collection of the community data to prove its backwardness. “There is no need to wait for the ruling in the review petition. There is no alternative to collect fresh data after the Supreme Court turned down Gaikwad commission’s report,” he said.

The Maratha leader said that the agitation has been put on hold to avoid crowding in the wake of the threat of the third wave of Covid-19.