Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maratha outfits want fresh data to prove backwardness for reservation in Maharashtra
mumbai news

Maratha outfits want fresh data to prove backwardness for reservation in Maharashtra

Maratha outfits have sought immediate commencement of the collection of the fresh data to prove the social and educational backwardness of the community in Maharashtra for reservation.
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Bhosale is leading the demand for Maratha reservation on the basis of backwardness in Maharashtra. (HT PHOTO)

While expressing displeasure over the state government’s failure to keep the promises made to them, Maratha outfits have demanded immediate commencement of the collection of the data to prove the social and educational backwardness of the community.

Rajya Sabha MP and Maratha leader Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje said on Wednesday that barring a few assurances, most of them remained to be unfulfilled. The Maratha leader had put his protest for the restoration of the Maratha quota on hold after a meeting with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers in June.

“We were told that the state will take immediate steps on the demands we raised before them. Barring the funding for SARTHI and the announcement of its sub-centre Pune, all other demands remain unfulfilled. The state government has failed to make an adequate allocation for Annasaheb Patil Arthik Magas Vikas Mahamandal. It has not made provisions to recruit the community candidates, who have cleared all exams, by making legal provisions under quota. No strong steps have been taken to ensure that the review petitions filed in the Apex court come for the hearing,” Sambhajiraje said in a press conference in Mumbai.

RELATED STORIES

He has also demanded that the state government should immediately begin the collection of the community data to prove its backwardness. “There is no need to wait for the ruling in the review petition. There is no alternative to collect fresh data after the Supreme Court turned down Gaikwad commission’s report,” he said.

The Maratha leader said that the agitation has been put on hold to avoid crowding in the wake of the threat of the third wave of Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai: Start preparations for mini assembly polls, Sharad Pawar tells NCP leaders

Expedite land acquisition for Mumbai to Ahmedabad bullet train: BJP minister

Mumbai: In an unusual case, woman gives birth to triplets without C-section

Mumbai: Drone, boats to monitor illegal liquor brewing in coastal areas, mangrove belts
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP