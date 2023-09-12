Maratha quota agitation leader seeks treatment, likely to end hunger strike

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil has started taking medical treatment and was on Tuesday afternoon expected to take a final call on his indefinite hunger strike for blanket reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

Manoj Jarange Patil. (Hindustan Times)

Patil, who met a government delegation on Tuesday morning, reiterated he would meet community leaders before making any announcement.

On Monday, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced the withdrawal of the cases filed against the quota protesters after a clash with police on September 1 and the suspension of three officers for using force in line with Patil’s demands. He sought more time to meet the demands of the protesters.

Minister Sandipan Bhumare Arjun Khotkar met Patil on Tuesday morning and requested him to call off the strike. Patil said he was satisfied with the government’s action and said he was seeking treatment and considering calling off the agitation. “I am talking with the government representatives to understand what they have to offer. We have convened a meeting of my associates and community members in the afternoon after which the final decision to call off the indefinite hunger strike will be taken.”

Patil has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Jalna since August 29 demanding the blanket reservation and the inclusion of the Kunbi community in the OBC category. Police resorted to the lathi charge against the quota protesters on September 1.

