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Maratha quota issue: Jarange warns of fresh agitation from May 30

Maratha quota issue: Jarange warns of fresh agitation from May 30

Published on: May 16, 2026 01:36 pm IST
PTI |
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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday announced an indefinite hunger strike from May 30 over the community's unfulfilled demands, and gave the Maharashtra government a deadline of May 29 to distribute Kunbi caste certificates in Marathwada.

Maratha quota issue: Jarange warns of fresh agitation from May 30

Speaking to reporters in Antarwali Sarati village, Jalna district, Jarange demanded the dissolution of the Maratha quota sub-committee, claiming the panel has done nothing for the community, while pressing for a separate ministry for the Maratha and Kunbi communities.

The activist claimed that the state government has completely halted the process of issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas.

"Earlier, we used to get caste certificates, but now they have stopped disbursement. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stopped the process. When we asked for certificates according to the Hyderabad gazette, we got a few, but now officials tell us they have been instructed by the government not to issue them," he alleged.

He further demanded that the state government immediately implement the Satara, Aundh and other gazettes, validate already issued caste certificates, and drop police cases registered against Maratha protesters during previous agitations.

''The government came out with a GR two days back that OBCs cannot claim seats from the open category. Had this decision been taken earlier, the OBC category would not have eaten into our seats. The government has taken the decision now after they have taken our seats,'' he said.

Jarange further claimed that financial assistance schemes for the Maratha community are being intentionally stalled.

"The students of SARTHI are waiting for their scholarships. I have heard that around 1,600 to 1,800 crore is pending from the government's side to be given to SARTHI. We will not let these welfare schemes come to a halt," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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