Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Marathi TV serial production controller arrested for sexual harassment
mumbai news

Marathi TV serial production controller arrested for sexual harassment

Swapnil Lokhande, a production controller of a Marathi TV show was arrested by the cops for alleged sexual harassment
Production controller of a Marathi TV show was arrested for sexual harassment allegations. (AFP)
Updated on Dec 03, 2021 10:52 PM IST
ByMegha Sood, Mumbai

A 40-year-old production controller was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting and threatening a 32-year-old Marathi TV actor.

According to police officers, the complainant acts as a body double in Marathi serials and she has acted in popular Hindi soaps.

According to the cops, on November 30, the accused - identified as Swapnil Lokhande, production controller approached the woman offering her a role in his upcoming project.

She accepted the offer. However, she was shocked when the accused allegedly asked her for sexual favours, which she turned down and cancelled the agreement.

She said, after she turned down his advances, Lokhande began abusing and threatening her. After repeated harassment, the actor then, approached the police and reported the incident.

Officer from the Aarey Sub police station said, “We have arrested Lokhande from the Film City and booked him under sections 354, 509 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for outraging the modesty of the woman by abusing and threatening her.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP