A 27-year-old man who allegedly befriended a woman on a matrimonial site and cheated her of more than ₹51,000 after promising to marry her was arrested on Thursday. Police have allegedly found contact details of 11 other women on the mobile phone of the accused, Prithviraj Sayaji Savale.

27-year-old arrested for duping woman after promising to marry her

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prakash Patil, assistant police inspector at L T Marg police station, said the complainant is pursuing chartered accountancy and presently working as an intern with a matrimonial company in Marine Lines.

“Savale, a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, met the woman on the site and expressed his desire to marry her. Later, he told her that he ran an electronic shop and because of offers an iPhone 13 Pro Max, which cost more than ₹1 lakh, was available for just ₹51,095 with him,” Patil said, adding after the woman paid him the money, he started avoiding her.

When she realised that she was cheated, the woman approached the police, and a case was registered against Savale under section 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A police team arrested Savale and on scanning his mobile phone, found that he was in contact with at least 11 other women and had shared his biodata with them, Patil said. “He had also shared discounted iPhone details with a few of them. It appears that he had either cheated them or had plans to do it.” The police are now planning to reach out to the women on his contact list.

Investigation has revealed that Savale, son of a schoolteacher, is already married and had worked with several companies but because of his habit of cheating he had to leave the job in a few days. The police said he had completed MSc in chemistry and earlier drawn salaries between ₹50,000 and ₹70,000 per month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He never met the prospective brides and only chatted with them over phone. Once he had their confidence, he used to offer one scheme or other and would cheat them,” Patil added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON