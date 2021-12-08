Mayor objects to BJP MLA’s comment, women’s commission takes suo moto cognisance

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has asked the Mumbai police commissioner to submit a factual report about an alleged objectionable remark passed by BJP leader Ashish Shelar about Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar in connection with the November 30 cylinder blast in Worli. Meanwhile, Pednekar has also written to Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil that she is filing a police complaint in the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On November 30, a fire broke out after a gas cylinder exploded at around 7.10am at BDD chawl number 03, Kamgar Vasahat, on Ganpatrao Jadhav Marg in Worli. Four persons were admitted, of which three died including a four-month-old boy, and Vishnu Puri, 5, remains the sole survivor after reporting 15 to 20% burn injuries. Post the tragedy, Shelar, while addressing a press conference on December 4, slammed the mayor for visiting the site nearly 72 hours after the incident. Shelar allegedly remarked, “Where were you (the mayor) sleeping for these many hours?” Pednekar took exception to his mention of the word ‘sleeping’. In her letter to Dilip Walse Patil, she wrote, “The mayor of Mumbai is the first citizen and it is a very important post. The term used to describe me as a woman mayor is objectionable.” The letter stated that Shelar’s remark insulted not only Pednekar but other women as well and hence, she planned to file a police complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding in the matter, the BJP issued a statement that the party has filed a complaint with the Mumbai police as a few people having links with the Shiv Sena morphed Shelar’s video and deliberately insulted Pednekar in the process.

Bhalchandra Shirsat, BJP corporator and BJP spokesperson in the BMC, said, “We have filed a police complaint in the matter considering what Shelar has said is there on YouTube. He has used the term ‘sleeping’ for the system and not for the mayor. But a few people have morphed the video, thereby insulting the mayor. On Wednesday, we are also going to visit the state women’s commission office to complain regarding the same.”

In a separate development, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday ordered a probe into the allegations made by the BJP against mayor Kishori Pednekar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on November 30, the BJP claimed that the mayor’s office delayed the procurement of emergency medicines required for the treatment of mosquito-borne diseases.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health, BMC, on Tuesday said that two officials of the rank of deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) will carry out the investigation and a report will be submitted within two weeks. “The investigation will be conducted to find out who is the actual culprit behind the delay in procuring the medicines,” Kakani said.