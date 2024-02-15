MCOCA accused out on bail murdered by fellow detainee

Navi Mumbai: A Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) accused, who was currently out on bail, was killed on Wednesday night in Nerul by a fellow MCOCA accused he met in jail. The accused, Arvind Sodha, along with five others, have been booked for killing Chirag Mahesh Loke.

According to police, Loke and Sodha had met in a jail where they were inmates for different cases. Loke came out of jail a year and a half ago, while Sodha came out around a month and a half ago. Both stayed in sector 20 in Nerul Gaon.

According to the complaint lodged by Loke’s wife Priyanka, 28, who was also injured in the attack, her husband had told her a few days ago that Sodha had been threatening him to abandon the ‘mathadi work’ that he got at Mankhurd and handover to him.

On February 9, she and Loke were sitting near the pond at Nerul Gaon when Sodha’s gang members approached him and threatened him again, saying that he needed to leave the work he had got at Mankhurd as that is Sodha’s area, added Priyanka.

On Tuesday evening, Loke and his wife were walking towards their home after picking up their son from school when the gang members again approached them and began talking between them about assaulting Loke. They all rushed home. After dropping their son back home, the couple stepped out to report the matter to Nerul police when Sodha and his other five accomplices attacked them with iron rods.

After a crowd started gathering, the accused fled from the spot, and the couple was rushed to DY Patil hospital, where Loke was declared dead while his wife was still under treatment.

“Loke had a history of eight criminal cases of thefts and robbery with Sion, Vashi, Cuffe Parade and Nerul police,” Tanaji Bhagat, senior police inspector, Nerul police station, said. “The trial of around six cases is still pending. He has been in jail since 2018. Meanwhile, Sodha has 29 cases against him in various police stations, including Deonar, Chembur, Tilak Nagar and Nerul, of which trial in 11 cases is still pending. He has been in jail since 2013. Sodha has cases of attempted murder and assault. Our team is working on the case and will nab the accused soon.”